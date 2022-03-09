Raiders select WR Treylon Burks in latest Todd McShay mock draft

One of the goals for the Raiders this offseason is to get faster (and better) at wide receiver. Hunter Renfrow is a Pro Bowl slot receiver, but his game isn’t based on speed. Bryan Edwards is talented, but he isn’t going to run by defenders either.

So could the Raiders look to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to find their next home-run hitter? And which player would make the most sense for Las Vegas?

In a recent mock draft by Todd McShay of ESPN, he has the Raiders addressing their need at receiver at pick No. 22. McShay has them selecting Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks in Round 1. Here is what he had to say about that potential fit:

“Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller have been terrific for Las Vegas inside the numbers, but quarterback Derek Carr covets a true outside target. That’s especially true now with Russell Wilson heading to Denver — the Raiders’ offense has to keep pace with Wilson, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert for six of their 17 games each season. Burks provides excellent ball skills, the ability to break tackles and 6-foot-2 size in the red zone. His combine performance didn’t wow many scouts, but the tape shows why he produced 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches in 2021.”

The biggest concern for Burks and the Raiders is his speed. The hope was that he would run in the low 4.4s at 225 pounds. However, his 4.55 40-yard dash time was disappointing and now it’s fair to wonder if the Raiders would consider a receiver that “slow” at pick No.22.

The Raiders need speed. And unfortunately, Burks just doesn’t have that. He can help in other ways, but he isn’t the field stretcher that the Raiders so desperately lack. So, if the Raiders selected Burks at No. 22, what would be your reaction?

