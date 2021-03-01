Raiders select WR Rashod Bateman in latest PFF mock draft

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
As we stand here on March 1, it’s hard to envision the Raiders using the No. 17 pick on anyone on offense. The only position that would make sense would be on the offensive line if Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden wanted to improve the guard situation with someone like Rashawn Slater or Alija Vera-Tucker. Even then, it feels like a bit of a stretch.

But if we have learned one thing from Mayock and Gruden during their time with the Raiders is that they can be unpredictable. Is it possible the team could add a talented, No. 1 receiver type of player in Round 1? Maybe.

In a recent mock draft by Pro Football Focus, the site gave the Raiders wide receiver Rashod Bateman from Minnesota. Here is what they had to say about the potential pairing in Round 1:

“The Raiders take a wide receiver for the second straight year, opting for the more complete Rashod Bateman out of Minnesota. Bateman’s statistical comps for his first five years are Robert Woods and Davante Adams — also in their first five years — which would nicely complement Henry Ruggs III‘s speed and Darren Waller‘s elite play in the middle of the field. Bateman reported that he ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, which should quell any of the bogus fears about his straight-line speed.”

Bateman has all the traits you would want in a No. 1 wide receiver. He wins with route running and making contested catches. But he also has the speed and agility to make plays after the catch and understands how to win off the line of scrimmage. Bateman was also highly productive at Minnesota, catching 147 passes for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns in just 31 games.

If the Raiders do pick a wide receiver in the first round, Bateman would make a lot of sense as he would be a terrific complement to Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow. Still, it feels a bit like a luxury selection considering the team did use two top-100 picks on wide receivers last year and Waller is already the alpha in the passing game.

Bateman is worthy of a top-25 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, but expect the Raiders to pass on him at No. 17.

    BaaS company providing full range of NFT solutions built on the highly-secured RubiX blockchain that's several times stronger in encryption than Bitcoin and Ethereum LEWES, Del., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RubiX, a full-scale Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) and security solutions company, announces the launch of its Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) application built on the highly-scalable RubiX blockchain backed by proprietary QR Code technology that secures, authenticates and proves ownership of digital and tangible assets. "There's no hotter commodity in crypto right now than NFT as the market is growing exponentially by the day. In 2020, NFT trading was worth over $250M, an increase of almost 300 percent from 2019," says Chakradhar Kommera, Chief Technology Officer at RubiX. "We are aiming to make NFT more accessible to our enterprise partners and general consumers. The RubiX application is upending the NFT landscape with a unique irreplaceable solution that's built on the RubiX blockchain as compared to most that are built on the Ethereum blockchain, which is susceptible to security risks and problems like theft of loss of withdrawal keys." Advantages of RubiX blockchain include: Intelligent and minimal nodes for PoW based consensusHighly-scalable and several times stronger than Bitcoin and EthereumSpeed - each transaction is completed within ~250ms. Every node can process four transactions per second and the number of nodes is not cappedProprietary QR Code technology that eliminates the risk of duplication of NFTs across platformsDecentralized Identity (DID) token which is split non-linearly into private & public sharesNFTs can be launched & managed with minimal smart contract codeAbility to split & store private keys to not only enhance security, but also offer strong recovery mechanism The acceleration of NFT has been fueled by the need to curb fraud and forgery in art work but is now quickly being adopted by other industries that can benefit from a non-cloneable digital certificate of authenticity. RubiX NFT is a digital asset that can be used to prove ownership of virtual and tangible goods containing distinguishing information that is easily verifiable, making it impossible to replicate. The most popular application for NFT today remains digital art, but the RubiX NFT can also be applied to industries including sports merchandise and memorabilia, luxury goods, real estate and financial institutions like asset management, insurance, payments and fintech. RubiX Group is a global security company established in 2012 that has recently migrated all of its solutions to its own open source blockchain. In addition to NFT applications, the company is providing a suite of security solutions, Passwordless Decentralized Identifiers (DID) and blockchain solutions on RubiX patented technologies. Partners include the Sojitz Corporation, Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ), Wipro, Fingerprints, Microsoft, Axis Bank, Cognizant, First Abu Dhabi National Bank, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), HCL Technologies and 20 more leading global corporations with over 40 additional clients in pipeline. The company is planning to launch its RubiX (RBX) public chain in Q2 2021 which will be the native protocol tokens for the RubiX blockchain and available for purchase for both the enterprise and individuals looking to invest in Protocol Tokens. To learn more about RubiX and its NFT application, or to purchase Tokens, visit www.rubix.network. About RubiXRubiX is a proofchain protocol that can scale with asynchronous parallelism to facilitate real world decentralized applications. Cryptographically strong, light weight challenge-response algorithms are used for transaction validation. RubiX uses lightweight Proof of Work satisfying PBFT rule for consensus allowing full nodes to be run across all platforms (Server, NAS, VMs, PCs, Embedded Platforms, IoT's and Mobiles). The platform leverages real world Distributed File System(DFS) based on content-based addressing for data storage. RubiX has primarily two types of tokens: Utility tokens generated with strong mathematical proofs that are mined by nodes working to secure the network by storing proofs (capped under 50.7 million), and Asset tokens that can represent any underlying asset or contract including NFTs. RubiX chain is an aggregation of several account-chains existing in parallel. Transactions achieve consensus individually, allowing for asynchronous parallelism leading to very high scalability. Account-chains are linked through unique tokens & tokenchain hashes. Media/PR Contact:Uproar PR for RubiXBrittany Johnsonbjohnson@uproarpr.com312-878-4575 x246

