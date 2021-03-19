Raiders select WR DeVonta Smith in latest CBS Sports mock

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
We are less than a week into free agency and it’s fair to wonder just what the plan is for this team under Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden. They’ve publically discussed putting more money into their defense (rather than the offensive line) this offseason.

While they’ve done that to a degree, they still spent $11 million (guaranteed) on a backup running back in Kenyan Drake, despite drafting Josh Jacobs in the first round in 2019.

If we learned one thing from Gruden/Mayock during their time with the Raiders is that they love big-school players, specifically, Alabama. That is why we can’t rule out any Crimson Tide player in Round 1.

In a recent mock draft by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, he has the Raiders selecting Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 17. Here are his thoughts on the potential selection:

Tyrell Williams and Nelson Agholor are gone so that clears a path for the team to add another wide receiver like Smith. Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are drawn toward college football’s elite programs such as Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama. For the second consecutive year, a Crimson Tide pass-catcher joins the Raiders.”

If Smith fell to the Raiders at No. 17, it would be hard to envision Mayock and Gruden passing on him. Still, it feels far more likely that the team will use that pick to invest in their offensive line, specifically at right tackle.

However, given his Alabama pedigree and the team’s need to improve at receiver, it’s impossible to rule our Smith yet as a possible pick in the first round.

Recommended Stories

  • Nelson Agholor explains why he's 'psyched' to join Patriots in NFL free agency

    Nelson Agholor explains why he's excited to join the Patriots and how he felt walking into Gillette Stadium for the first time as a Patriot.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers won't discuss Jimmy Garoppolo trade with Patriots

    Jimmy Garoppolo remains the apple of the Patriots' eye, but the 49ers reportedly aren't interested in shipping No. 10 back to New England at the moment.

  • AP source: Raiders agree to 2-year deal with Kenyan Drake

    The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs. A person familiar with the deal says Drake will be guaranteed $11 million under the deal agreed to on Thursday. Two other people familiar with the deals said tight end Derek Carrier has agreed to return to the Raiders on a one-year contract and center Nick Martin agreed to join the team on a one-year deal.

  • Keelan Cole to join Jets on a 1-year deal

    One of the players many Jags fans wanted to see back in Jacksonville this season, Keelan Cole, is signing with the Jets on a one-year deal.

  • RB Kenyan Drake gets $11M guaranteed in 2-year deal with Raiders

    He joins Josh Jacobs in the backfield after 1,598 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in a season and a half with the Cardinals.

  • Rapoport: 'Decision is coming' for Raiders amid stand-off with Marcus Mariota

    The Raiders have asked Marcus Mariota to take a pay cut. If he refuses, he could be cut.

  • 2022 NFL free agency: Top 20 potential NFL free agents next year

    Which star players will be looking to switch teams in 2022? Here are the 20 top potential NFL free agents and where they stand heading into this season.

  • LeBron James' 37 points help Lakers beat Hornets and LaMelo Ball

    LeBron James leads the Lakers to a fourth consecutive win with 37 points while Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball is outstanding with 26 points and 7 assists.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Five potential Cinderella teams to watch in the NCAA tournament

    The first round of the NCAA tournament tips off today, and there are five teams that are ripe to be Cinderella picks this year.

  • The Air Jordan 11 "Jubilee" Made Over $175 Million

    In Nike's Q3 2021 earnings call, the brand announced the Air Jordan 11 'Jubilee' made over $175 million during its Holiday 2020 release. Find more details here.

  • Report: Ravens have inquired about Kenny Golladay

    The wide receiver market has been somewhat slow in the early going of free agency. But now a team that could use a big-time receiving threat has entered the proverbial chat. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have inquired about Kenny Golladay through his agent, Todd France. Golladay has reportedly visited with the Bears [more]

  • With Ariza traded, the Thunder received 3 draft picks for James Johnson

    Neither James Johnson nor Trevor Ariza joined the Thunder. Sam Presti still managed to pull three draft picks out of them for Oklahoma City.

  • 2021 NFL Draft Rankings

    Thor Nystrom and Eric Froton give their position-by-position rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft, complete with detailed breakdowns and comps! (Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Report: Kenny Golladay met with Bears Wednesday night

    The Giants are meeting with wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Thursday, but they reportedly aren’t the first team to visit with the free agent this week. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Golladay met with the Bears on Wednesday night. General Manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy each took part in the meeting [more]

  • The tale of the tape: West Virginia basketball vs. Morehead State

    The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team enters the tournament as a three seed. No. 3 West Virginia will square off against No. 14 Morehead State in a first round matchup in the Midwest Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament and WVSports.

  • How Eagles signed S Andrew Adams to cheapest possible contract

    The Eagles are signing Andrew Adams to a one-year deal with a very minimal cap hit. By Dave Zangaro

  • 2021 Falcons mock draft: Atlanta makes two first-round trades

    The Atlanta Falcons maneuvering around so that they can get a second first round pick would be an amazing move for them in this draft.

  • Texans cut punter Bryan Anger, save $2.5 million in salary cap space

    The Houston Texans have released punter Bryan Anger, a move that saves the club $2.5 million in salary cap space.