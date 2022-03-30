Raiders select Washington State OT Abraham Lucas in latest mock draft

We are just four weeks until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft. But the Raiders will not be picking on Thursday. Instead, they will have to wait until late on Friday night to make their first selection of the draft.

But where could they go at No. 86? Is there a developmental offensive lineman that could be available deep into Day 2 of the draft?

In a recent mock draft by Vic Tafur and Dane Brugler of The Athletic, they had the Raiders selecting offensive tackle Abraham Lucas from Washington State with the No. 86. pick. Here is what they had to say about the player and his fit in the NFL:

“Lucas is 6-6, 315 pounds and coming off a good showing at the combine. He ran a 4.92 40 and has a very quick first step to go along with agility and sufficient strength. He played four years in college (All-Pac-12 every year) and has 2,195 snaps of experience, though the Cougars didn’t run the ball much out of their Air-Raid scheme. Still, Lucas projects to be a starter at right tackle in Year 2 with the right coaching.”

Lucas has every trait to be a high-quality starter in the NFL. He was among the most athletic offensive tackles at the combine and he’s got a ton of experience. According to Relative Athletic Score, he tested as the 58th most athletic offensive tackle of all time (out of 1,146 players).

He needs to get stronger and improve his technique before he can become a high-quality starter in the NFL. But he’s got a lot of Kolton Miller to his game. His feet are incredible and he can move with even the most athletic pass rushers in the league.

If the Raiders are willing to be patient here, they could find their long-term right tackle solution late in the third round. This fit just makes too much sense for everyone involved. Don’t be surprised if Lucas is the pick for the Raiders at No. 86.

