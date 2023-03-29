Raiders select Utah TE Dalton Kincaid in latest ESPN mock draft

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read

In a recent mock draft done by Jordan Reid of ESPN, he has the Raiders selecting Kentucky QB Will Levis at pick No. 7. That isn’t a big shocker as Levis has been connected to the Raiders for a while now and would make sense as a backup to Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, the more interesting selection came in the second round for the Raiders. After addressing their future QB need, Reid has the Raiders selecting Dalton Kincaid, a tight end out of Utah at pick No. 38. Here is his reasoning behind the selection:

After the trade of Darren Waller, the Raiders added veterans Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard, but tight end remains one of the biggest holes on this roster. Kincaid would be a dynamic receiving option and a mismatch for linebackers and safeties. His pass-catching ability is arguably the best of any tight end in this class. He could quickly become a go-to target for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Kincaid is widely viewed as the best receiving tight end prospect in this class and could be an instant starter in this offense. He has a boatload of production and experience, which should make the transition to the NFL easier.

With Hooper and Howard both signing one-year deals with the Raiders, they need a long-term fix at the position. Kincaid could provide that and would be an excellent value at No. 38 for the Raiders. Keep an eye on him as a potential Round 2 pick for Las Vegas, should he fall out of the first round.

