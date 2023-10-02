Raiders select UNC QB Drake Maye in latest 2024 NFL mock draft

If the season ended today, the Raiders would have the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Sitting with a record of 1-3, the Raiders are in a tough spot after the first month of the season.

The good news is that the schedule gets quite a bit easier for Las Vegas with games against the Packers, Patriots, and Bears over the next month. With some luck, the Raiders could be over .500 soon. If not, it might be time to start looking ahead to next year.

In a recent mock draft by Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, he had the Raiders selecting North Carolina QB Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick. Here is why Sikkema believes Maye would be a fantastic fit with Las Vegas:

Maye is the easy next choice at quarterback after Caleb Williams. He recorded elite passing grades in each of the past two seasons (90.8 in 2022 and 90.1 in 2023) with an incredible 45 big-time throws in 2022.

Maye is widely considered the second-best quarterback in the 2024 draft class and would usually be the top pick in most drafts. He’s got a fantastic arm and the athleticism to make plays outside of the pocket.

If the Raiders do wind up with the No. 2 or No. 3 pick, Maye would have to be in consideration. Keep an eye on him during the rest of the college football season as he could be a potential target for the Raiders in next April’s draft.

