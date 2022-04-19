Raiders select UCLA OG Sean Rhyan in latest NBC Sports mock draft

We are just over a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft and it appears the Raiders are narrowing their focus down to offensive lineman or cornerback in the third round. But who could be the selection for the Raiders at No. 86 next Friday?

In a recent mock draft by Thor Nystrom of NBC Sports, he had the Raiders addressing their offensive line need by selecting Sean Rhyan from UCLA. Here is what Nystrom had to say about the possible selection:

“The pick-poor Raiders need offensive line help badly. Rhyan fits the mold of what they’ve looked for in the trenches over the last decade. He’s likely a guard at the next level, but you can’t put it past him to ultimately become a quality starting RT. Either way, on this roster, he’s headed inside early. The Raiders can’t feel good about current starting OG duo Denzelle Good and Jermaine Eluemunor.”

Nystrom compared him to Alijah Vera-Tucker, who went to the Jets at No. 14 during the 2021 NFL Draft. Rhyan has short arms and that is likely why teams are projecting him at guard, but his 31 starts at left tackle have all been very good.

If the Raiders are unable to grab someone like Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan) or Jamaree Salyer (Georgia), Rhyan would make some sense for the Raiders at No. 86. Keep him in mind as a potential option for the Raiders in the third round.

List