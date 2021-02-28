Raiders select UCF FS Richie Grant in latest PFF mock draft

During the draft cycle, we spend most of our time focusing on the first round of the NFL Draft and for good reasons. For the most part, the league does a pretty good job of evaluating talent and picking players in the right round.

However, the 2021 draft looks to be one of the deepest in recent memory and with some luck and sound strategy, the Raiders should be able to find multiple starters on Day 2.

One potential option is Central Florida’s Richie Grant, who was the star of the Senior Bowl a few weeks ago. While he is a tad undersized for the position, he certainly doesn’t play that way. He is one of the most physical safeties in the class and has elite instincts.

In a recent mock draft by Pro Football Focus, Grant was selected by the Raiders in the second round at pick No. 48. Here is what the site had to say about the senior safety and the potential fit with the Raiders:

“Grant has a lackluster physical profile, but he makes up for it with his read-react ability. Over the last three years, no college safety has logged more snaps than Grant, and he made the most of them all over the field. His 25 combined pass breakups plus interceptions are among the three most at the position over that span. Grant held up extremely well when playing down in the box against the run, too. His run-defense grade in the box since 2018 is the highest in the FBS among safeties.”

In Gus Bradley’s defense, Grant would be a full-time free safety, lining up in the deep middle of the field. Because of his instincts and ball skills, he’s able to overcome just average size and speed.

If the Raiders want to find the “right” player to pair with strong safety Johnathan Abram, Grant would be the ideal fit in Round 2. Keep an eye on Grant throughout the draft process as he could be one of the biggest risers in the class with his incredible range and toughness.