Raiders select RT Luke Goedeke in Mel Kiper Jr’s latest mock draft

The Raiders have just one pick inside of the top 100 in this year’s draft, but the hope is that they can find someone who can help contribute right away this season.

The expectation is that they are searching for offensive line or cornerback help in Round 3. But what player would make the most sense for the Raiders at that pick?

In a recent mock draft done by Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay of ESPN, Kiper gave the Raiders Luke Goedeke from Central Michigan at No. 86. Here is his reasoning behind the selection:

“The Raiders have just one pick in the first three rounds, and they have to find a right tackle to at least compete for the starting job. It’s clear Alex Leatherwood, their first-rounder in 2021, is better at guard. Goedeke started 26 games at right tackle in college.”

Goedeke is among the best possible picks the Raiders could make at No. 86 as he could legitimately compete for a starting job in 2022. He graded out extremely well during the 2021 season and he has the athleticism to mirror the best EDGE rushers in the league. Plus, he was PFF’s No. 1 rated run blocker during the 2021 season.

He needs to prove that he can stay healthy, but Goedeke has all of the traits to be a great right tackle in the NFL. If he were to be available at pick No. 86, this would be a home-run selection by the Raiders. Here is to hoping the talented MAC offensive tackle falls to the Raiders late in Round 3.

