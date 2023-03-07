Raiders select QB Will Levis in latest Dane Brugler mock draft

Now that the NFL Combine is over, we should get a clearer picture of who the Raiders might target in Round 1. But the better question is; what position will they select at No. 7?

Most NFL executives and league personnel believe the Raiders will take a quarterback with their top pick. But what quarterback do they like and who will be available?

In a recent mock draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he had the Raiders selecting a quarterback at No. 7. But after three quarterbacks were picked ahead of the Raiders, they were forced to “settle” for Kentucky QB Will Levis. Here is what Brugler had to say about that potential selection and his fit with Josh McDaniels:

The Raiders have been very open about their desire to draft a young quarterback, and Levis is a potential fit. The Kentucky passer has outstanding physical traits, smarts and toughness, which all would be appealing to head coach Josh McDaniels.

Levis might be the most pro-ready quarterback and he has the arm talent to be an elite quarterback. He needs to improve his accuracy, but the talent is there. If the Raiders do decide to pick a quarterback in Round 1, Levis seems to be the most likely option of the top four passers.

