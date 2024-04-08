Raiders select a QB in latest Pro Football Focus mock draft

This is expected to be one of the wildest drafts in recent memory with as many as six quarterbacks potentially selected in Round 1. But could the Raiders be one of those teams to draft a quarterback in the first round?

In a recent mock draft by Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus, he gave the Raiders a QB at No. 13; Michael Penix Jr of Washington. Here is why he believes Penix could be a great fit in Las Vegas:

The 1983 NFL Draft set the record for the most first-round quarterbacks, with six hearing their names called. This class not only has a strong chance of tying that record, but all six could go in the top 15. Penix has NFL-level arm talent and was one of the best signal-callers in college football in each of the past two seasons.

There is no doubt that the Raiders will select a quarterback at some point during the 2024 NFL Draft. But could Penix really be the pick at No. 13? All the signs have been pointing towards Penix being a first-round pick for the last several weeks and it seems like a perfect in Luke Getsy’s offense.

While this is far from a lock, it does appear that Penix to the Raiders has gained a lot of traction over the last few weeks. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders go in this direction in a few weeks.

