Raiders select PSU EDGE Jayson Oweh in analytic-driven mock draft

Analytics are taking over the NFL world and it’s improving the game as we are seeing more fourth-down attempts, more early-down passing, etc. It’s also impacting the way teams draft as they paying more attention to positional value, athletic thresholds, etc.

But not every team in the NFL has completely embraced analytics and that leaves room for the teams that do to have an advantage. But what if the entire league used analytics to make their picks in the first round?

In a recent mock draft analytics expert Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com, she posted an entire mock on the site only with analytics driving the selections. She gave the Raiders defensive end Jayson Oweh, who might just be the fastest edge rusher in NFL history with a verified 4.33 40-yard dash. Here is why Frelund believes Oweh would be a smart pick at No. 17.

“From a pure speed standpoint, on plays where he was not touched, Oweh had the fastest burst among edge rushers in the FBS last season, as measured by the time it took him to travel 5 yards from the line of scrimmage.”

Oweh did not record a sack during the 2020 season, but his upside is endless with that type of speed and motor. If he can learn how to use his hands to beat offensive tackles, he has the chance to be a special rusher in the NFL.

With the Raiders always looking for pass-rush help, don’t be surprised if Oweh isn’t in their consideration at No. 17. He’s just too “freaky” of an athlete to potentially pass up on in the first round.