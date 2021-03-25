Raiders select Oklahoma State OL Teven Jenkins in latest 7-round mock

We are 35 days away from the 2021 NFL draft and it’s becoming clearer where the Raiders could with their first selection. After signing a premier pass rusher in Yannick Ngakoue and retaining Nicholas Morrow, it appears the Raiders are set on the front seven.

That leaves the offensive line as the one position that needs a significant upgrade in (young) talent. The Raiders currently have a massive hole at right tackle as Brandon Parker would likely fill that spot if the team had to play a game today. But with a deep and talented offensive line class, that likely wouldn’t be the case a few weeks from now.

In a recent article by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, he did a seven-round mock draft for the Raiders after the first week of free agency. Not surprisingly, he has the team addressing their offensive line at No. 17. He had the Raiders selecting Teven Jenkins, a right tackle from Oklahoma State. Here is a snippet of his thoughts on the potential pairing:

“This is the same pick I made in our leaguewide mock draft Tuesday. After trading Brown to the Patriots, Las Vegas hasn’t replaced him in free agency, so Jenkins can fill the void. He spent most of his time on the right side as a four-year starter in college, but he also has experience playing left tackle, left guard and right guard. He has the size the Raiders like at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds and has excellent footwork to pair with his strength. Ideally, he steps in as a Day 1 starter on the offensive line.”

Jenkins is primarily a right tackle, but could play inside as Reed mentioned. He is dominating run blocker and plays with a ton of power, which Jon Gruden will absolutely love. After the top three offensive tackles (Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater and Christian Darrisaw), Jenkins has the most upside to be a Pro Bowl level tackle in time.

Jenkins, along with Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood and Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg, are all likely to be on Mike Mayock’s radar at No. 17. Given just how pressing of a need it is, look for the Raiders to go offensive tackle early in this year’s draft.