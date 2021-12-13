Raiders select Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson in latest 2022 PFF mock draft

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
Hunter Renfrow is playing the best football of his career. He’s now posted three-straight games of at least 100 yards receiving as the Raiders are relying on him to be their de facto No. 1 receiver with Darren Waller out of the lineup.

However, the receiver spot continues to be one of the biggest needs for the Raiders. And you can expect that they will try to address that spot early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In a recent mock draft by Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus, he had the Raiders selecting Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at pick No. 14. Here is what he had to say about the possible fit in the first round:

“Las Vegas needs help everywhere — it’s a story as old as time. But, regardless of whether Derek Carr is or isn’t the quarterback for the Raiders in 2022, the offense is in desperate need of separators at the receiver position outside of slot superstar Hunter Renfrow. Garrett Wilson has improved every season of his career at Ohio State and caught 70-of-102 targets for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to an 84.1 PFF grade in 2021. He’s a smooth route-runner with spectacular catch ability and dynamism with and without the ball in his hands.”

Wilson isn’t overly big or fast, but he is one of the best route runners in the country. We know that Derek Carr values receivers who can create separation and it’s one of the many reasons why Wilson might be the best possible pick for the Raiders in Round 1.

We still have five months to go until the NFL draft, but it does seem likely that the Raiders will pick a receiver early. They can’t expect Renfrow and Waller to be the only weapons in the passing game. Wilson would make a ton of sense for the Raiders in Round 1.

