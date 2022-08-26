Raiders select offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The Raiders will play their final preseason game on Friday as they host the New England Patriots. But it’s never too early to look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft as the needs for the Raiders seem pretty obvious going into next offseason.

The Raiders need to find a long-term solution at right tackle as it has become clear that the answer is not Alex Leatherwood. But is there a tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft that could solve their problems?

In a recent mock draft by Jordan Reid of ESPN, he had the Raiders selecting Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan at pick No. 16. Here is what he had to say about the player and the possible fit in the offense for the Raiders:

“Early indications are it might be a down year at offensive tackle, but one who could rise quickly is Duncan. He showed a lot of promise last season, but his tape is littered with inconsistent moments. He has the light feet to match pass-rushers coming off the edge, though his hand placement and consistency as a run-blocker must improve. The Alex Leatherwood experiment seems to be entering its final stages of hope for Las Vegas, so adding Duncan would provide competition at right tackle with rookie Thayer Munford Jr. Duncan has a lot of similarities to Christian Darrisaw, a Vikings first-rounder in 2021, as a prospect.”

Duncan is one of several offensive tackles that could wind up being a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. And he makes a ton of sense for the Raiders given his upside and position flexibility.

Keep an eye on him during the 2022 college football season and in their first matchup of the season against Buffalo next week.

