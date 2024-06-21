Raiders select next franchise quarterback in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

It’s never too soon to look ahead to next year’s draft, especially when you don’t have a franchise quarterback. The Raiders are hopeful that Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew can be a bridge quarterback in 2024, but neither player is off to a strong start this offseason.

It’s expected that the Raiders will draft a quarterback high in next year’s draft. But what quarterback would fit in Las Vegas and who might be available when the Raiders are on the clock?

In a recent mock draft by Jeff Ridson of the Draft Wire, he had the Raiders selecting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here is a snippet of what he had to say about the selection and his thoughts on the prospect:

In his one major-college season, Sanders showed a real gift for explosive plays both through the air and on the ground, and he’s a better progression passer and reader than some want to admit. Yes, there are things to clean up, but with another year of development, Sanders would be more than an NFL project. The NFL of today is all about creating and preventing explosive plays, and last season, Sanders had 44 such plays through the air, and 17 more on the ground. Seems like a skill set you’d want to work with.

Sanders posted huge numbers in his first season at Colorado and is a real threat to be one of the top quarterbacks off the board. If he can do a better job of avoiding sacks and staying upright in 2024, he could be in contention for the No. 1 pick.

Be sure to keep an eye on Sanders this season as he could be a potential pick for the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2025 NFL Draft.

