Raiders select Nebraska IOL Cam Jurgens in latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Raiders addressed a lot of needs so far this offseason, bringing in a bunch of free agents and adding Davante Adams via trade. However, one spot where they did not bring in any outside competition was on the offensive line.

However, the expectation is that the Raiders will use a few of their higher draft picks this year to add depth to the position. But who could be a possible target and what position might they look to address on the offensive line?

In a recent mock draft by the 33rd Team (which is a site run by former NFL scouts, executives and general managers), they had the Raiders addressing their offensive line need at pick No. 86. Their selection was Cam Jurgens, an interior offensive lineman from Nebraska. Here is what they had to say about the potential fit:

“With their first pick in this draft, the Raiders continue to invest in fortifying their offensive line as they attempt to compete with the rest of the firepower the AFC West has to offer. Jurgens says high-end athleticism and can plug and play at any interior spot for Las Vegas.”

Jurgens was mostly a center at Nebraska, starting 31 games over the last three years. He is on the smaller side at just 6’3, 303 pounds, but there is a chance he could play guard in the NFL.

If the Raiders want to add more athleticism and speed to their offensive line, Jurgens does fit the bill. He ran an incredible 4.92 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and you can see it on tape.

But how would he fit with the Raiders in 2022 and beyond? He likely would be a backup on the interior offensive line, but he might be able to challenge Alex Leatherwood or John Simpson for snaps down the road. But due to his overall lack of power, he’s probably more of a pure center in the NFL. That likely won’t make him an option for the Raiders at No. 86.