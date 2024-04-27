Raiders select Missouri OT Javon Foster at pick No. 112

The Raiders have made their fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Missouri OT Javon Foster at pick No. 112. Foster is the third offensive lineman that the Raiders have selected so far as it’s clear that Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce want to upgrade the trenches.

Foster started 39 games at left tackle in the SEC and two more at right tackle. He was a first-team All-SEC player last season and projects as a left tackle in the NFL.

With Thayer Munford likely to start at right tackle, the Raiders needed more tackle depth and that is where Foster comes into play. Here on Day 3, this is a fantastic value for a player with this much quality experience in the SEC.

