Raiders select Maryland OT Delmar Glaze with the No. 77 pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their third pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Maryland OT Delmar Glaze with the No. 77 pick. This is the second offensive lineman that the Raiders have selected on Day 2 as Antonio Pierce tries to build up their trenches.

Glaze has started 17 games at left tackle and 15 at right tackle. He has fantastic size with nearly 35″ arms and over 10″ hands. He’ll likely compete with Thayer Munford for the starting right tackle spot in 2024.

