Raiders select LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr. at No. 126

With their third selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. from LSU with pick No. 126. White is considered one of the best nose tackle prospects in the class as he was fantastic at the Senior Bowl.

The Raiders acquired this pick from the Vikings and surrendered picks No. 165 and No. 169. This was originally their selection, before trading up to select Zamir White at No. 122.

The Raiders brought back Johnathan Hankins this offseason, but Farrell should be able to replace him by the 2023 season. While he doesn’t offer a ton of pass-rushing upside, he is very good against the run. Expect him to contribute early on for the Raiders on obvious run downs.