Raiders select New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube at pick No. 208

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their sixth selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, picking New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube at No. 208. Laube is one of the best-receiving backs in this class, with over 100 receptions in the last two years.

Laube measured just under 5-10, 206 pounds and ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He’s not a powerful inside runner, but he can be effective on third down. Laube scored 33 touchdowns over the last two seasons and is one of the most productive running backs in the class.

The Raiders used their first three selections on offense, adding Brock Bowers, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Delmar Glaze. But on Day 3 of the draft, they’ve managed to add more defenders. However, Laube changes that here in the sixth round as the Raiders find a passing back to pair with Zamir White.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire