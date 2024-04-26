Raiders select Georgia TE Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick

With the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Georgia TE Brock Bowers. It’s one of the more surprising picks in the draft, especially with the Raiders trading up for Michael Mayer in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There was an early run on quarterback with six QBs being drafted in the first 12 picks. Michael Penix Jr. was the most mocked player to the Raiders on Thursday but was off the board to the Falcons at No. 8. J.J. McCarthy was selected by the Vikings at No. 10 (after a small trade-up), which led the Raiders to go in a different direction.

Bowers was the top tight end in the country over the last three seasons, racking up over 2,500 receiving yards. It’ll be fascinating to see how he and Mayer play together moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire