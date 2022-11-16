Raiders select Georgia DT Jalen Carter in CBS Sports 2023 NFL Mock Draft

If the season ended today, the Raiders would earn the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. And with the way their defense has played this season, they desperately need a pick that high to improve the unit.

One of the biggest issues the Raiders have on defense right now is their interior defensive line. Both of their Day 3 selections from the 2022 NFL Draft (Matthew Butler, Neil Ferrell Jr.) were healthy scratches in Week 11.

The Raiders desperately need someone who can create pressure in the middle of their defense and hold up against the run.

In a recent mock draft by Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, he has the Raiders selecting Jalen Carter, defensive tackle from Georgia early in Round 1. Here is Trapasso’s explanation behind the pick:

“The Raiders defense needs talent infusion at just about every position. Carter is the best player available here.”

Carter compares very favorably to Quinnen Williams, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Carter is a similar player and might have even more athleticism.

If the Raiders do wind up with a top-five pick in next April’s draft, expect Carter to be on the short list of names the team considers in Round 1.

