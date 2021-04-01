Raiders select FS Trevon Moehrig in latest Todd McShay mock draft

You can make a strong case that the free safety position is the weakest spot on the roster right now for the Raiders. The team actually has better options available at right tackle than they do at free safety. For that reason, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Raiders used the No. 17 pick on the safety position.

The consensus top safety in the draft is TCU’s Trevon Moehrig, who has experience at both strong and free safety. He has the adequate size, speed and instincts to become a top-tier safety in the NFL.

In a recent mock by ESPN’s Todd McShay, he had the Raiders selecting Moehrig in the middle of the first round. Here is McShay’s explanation behind the pick:

“The Raiders were one of seven teams to allow north of 260 passing yards per game last season. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, that’s a significant issue. Moehrig is the class’s top safety and has terrific ball skills, which might help improve the Raiders’ total of 10 interceptions in 2020. Las Vegas could also look at Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech) or Alijah Vera-Tucker if he is still available after dismantling its offensive line over the past month.”

If the Raiders don’t go offensive tackle in the first round, Moehrig might just be the best option available. He is worth a top-20 selection and he fills the team’s biggest need. Don’t be surprised if he ends up being the pick at the end of the month.