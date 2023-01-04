Raiders select new franchise QB in latest ESPN mock draft

We are less than a week away from the final regular season game for the Las Vegas Raiders. And with the team eliminated from playoff contention, we will soon see where the pick in the first round will land.

As of right now, the Raiders would pick at No. 7 or No. 8, depending on a few tiebreaker scenarios. And with a game against the Chiefs on deck, there is a chance that they could pick even higher.

But where might they go in Round 1? In a recent mock draft done by Jordan Reid of ESPN, he has the Raiders selecting Kentucky QB Will Levis at No. 7. Here is his reasoning behind the pick:

“It seems the Derek Carr era is over in Las Vegas, so coach Josh McDaniels will be searching for a new signal-caller. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Raiders look toward the veteran market for their solution, considering there will be a good deal of pressure in the building to win in 2023, but Levis’ excellent physical traits could prove too intriguing to pass up. At 6-3 and 232 pounds, he has a huge arm and some power-rushing ability on QB keepers, but his turnover woes and poor decision making have been constant issues (23 interceptions over the past two seasons).”

Levis is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in this class, but he needs a lot of development. Would he be ready to start from Day 1 for the Raiders? Probably not.

But if the Raiders want to improve at the quarterback position, they need to swing for the fences. Levis might have the most talent and pure upside in the draft, which is why he’ll likely be a top-10 pick despite lackluster college production.

Still, keep an eye on Levis as a potential Round 1 pick for the Raiders, especially if they trade Derek Carr this offseason.

List

7-Round NFL Mock Draft for Las Vegas Raiders

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire