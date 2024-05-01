Raiders select Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in way-too-early 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Raiders were hoping to come out of the 2024 NFL Draft with a quarterback, but that did not happen. There were six selected before the Raiders were on the clock at No. 13, eliminating any chance that they could find their next franchise quarterback.

That means the Raiders will go forward with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell in 2024 and will set their sights toward the 2025 NFL Draft to find a QB. But which quarterback could intrigue them next year?

In a way-too-early 2025 mock draft by Pro Football Focus, the Raiders selected Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in the first round. Here is why the site believes that could be a fit for Las Vegas next year:

The Raiders didn’t select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft despite having Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell as their current starting options. Here, they go with Sanders, the current favorite (+100) to be the No. 1 overall pick. He is an advanced processor who earned the third-best clean-pocket passing grade (92.9) in college football this past season. The only two who were higher were the first two picks in 2024 — Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

Sanders will be one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in a long time, but he was one of the best pure passers in college football last season. He, along with Carson Beck (Georgia) are the top two quarterbacks in the class and could be potential targets for Las Vegas next April.

