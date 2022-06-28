Raiders select Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

One position that the Raiders added a lot of players to this offseason is on the interior defensive line. They signed several veterans, including Bilal Nichols, Kyle Peko, Andrew Billings and Vernon Butler. They also drafted Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr., both on Day 3.

But did they do enough to improve the defensive tackle spot? Over the last several years, that has been a problem spot for the team as they haven’t been able to generate any inside pressure.

So it possible that the Raiders could make that a priorty in the 2023 NFL Draft?

In a recent mock draft by Matt Miller of ESPN, he gave the Raiders another defensive tackle in Bryan Bresee from Clemson. Here is what Miller had to say about the player and potential fit with the Raiders:

“Bresee is returning from a torn left ACL suffered last September, but the flashes he has shown and his pedigree as a former top recruit should have scouts excited. He had four sacks and a forced fumble as a freshman in 2020. A return to form could push Bresee all the way into the top 10, though he has to prove he can return to his stellar level of play.”

During his freshman year at Clemson, Bresee totaled 6.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks in 11 games. While he needs to prove that he can stay healthy, he is one of the most talented pass rushers in this class.

The Raiders are hopeful that their “big” investments in Nichols, Farrell and Butler will pay off this season. But if they don’t, don’t be surprised if the Raiders address their defensive tackle need early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bresee is certainly a player to watch throughout the college football season as he could be a first-round target for Las Vegas.

