Raiders select Cincinnati WR Tre Tucker at pick No. 100

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their fourth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and that was Cincinnati WR Tre Tucker at pick No. 100. Tucker ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at 182 pounds at his team’s Pro Day, which is one of the reasons they took him at the end of Round 3.

Tucker had 112 catches in college for 1,433 yards and eight touchdowns during his college career. He played in over 50 games during his four-year career at Cincinnati. He can also impact the return game, returning kicks and punts for the Bearcats.

