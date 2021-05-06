Breaking News:

Struggling slugger Albert Pujols reportedly to be released by Angels

Raiders select ballhawk cornerback in latest 2022 mock draft by Todd McShay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

We are just days removed from the 2021 NFL draft, that doesn’t mean we can’t look ahead to next year’s class. With college football likely looking somewhat “normal” in 2021, that should provide more information and games to watch on the top prospects.

One of those top prospects is Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam. The nephew of Matt Elam, who was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2013, Kairr is one of the best cornerback prospects in the draft.

In a recent mock draft by ESPN’s Todd McShay, he has the Raiders selecting inside the top-10 and picking Kairr. Here is what McShay had to say about the possible pick in 2022:

“Elam is a 6-foot-2 speedy ball hawk — he played wide receiver and ran track in high school — who has picked off five passes over two seasons with the Gators. His 13 passes defended in 2020 tied for the fourth-most in the country. The Raiders took corners inside the first three rounds in 2019 (Trayvon Mullen, Round 2) and 2020 (Damon Arnette, Round 1), but Elam would help shore up a unit that has struggled. Las Vegas tied for the fifth-fewest interceptions in 2020 with just 10.”

The Raiders did sign Casey Hayward this week, but he is on just a one-year deal. The future for Arnette seems uncertain after a rocky rookie season in which Mike Mayock criticized his work ethic. Given that the front office loves to draft players from big schools like Florida, it’s not at all that hard to envision Elam being the pick a year from now.

Elam, along with LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., is one of the top prospects in next year’s draft and is worth monitoring during SEC play this fall.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Hamilton A Frequent Top-10 Pick In Way-Too-Early 2022 Mock Draft Churn

    Putting Kyle Hamilton in such way-too-early mocks, though, is not silly. Hamilton, Notre Dame’s All-American junior safety, is a consensus projected first-round pick in them. Hamilton had a team-high 63 tackles (4.5 for loss) in 2020 to go with six passes broken up and an interception.

  • Steelers go quarterback in 2022 NFL mock draft

    It's never too early to start talking about the 2022 NFL draft.

  • Trevon Moehrig named Todd McShay’s favorite pick by Raiders

    Trevon Moehrig named Todd McShay's favorite pick by Raiders

  • Way-too-early 2022 NFL mock draft sends Bills CB in Round 1

    Buffalo Bills select Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner in 2022 NFL draft mock by Bleacher Report.

  • Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Aaron Rodgers, Packers drama is problematic

    Aaron Rodgers' future with the Packers is unclear, which means it's hard to assess the fantasy value of other elite options in Green Bay. See how the news impacted our 10-round mock.

  • Sage Surratt: What the Lions are getting in their UDFA wide receiver

    Surratt has a clear path to making an impact in Detroit as a UDFA

  • New Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva thought he would just use NFL to pay for school

    Alejandro Villanueva's road to becoming the Ravens next right tackle was a windy one.

  • Dramatic scene: Armored car driver dodges bullets during heist attempt

    The driver of an armored vehicle stayed calm while dodging gunfire during an attempted heist on a highway in South Africa.

  • Jared Goff: Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL

    Lions quarterback Jared Goff thinks he’s going to be playing behind an elite offensive line this season. Goff said today that he was pumped that the Lions decided to use their first-round draft pick on offensive tackle Penei Sewell. The Lions’ offensive line is “shaping up to be one of the top groups in the [more]

  • Carmelo Anthony passes Elvin Hayes into 10th on NBA's all-time scoring list

    With 27,318 career points to his name, Carmelo Anthony will now attempt to surpass Moses Malone on the league's all-time scoring list.

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Soccer-A Women's Club World Cup "coming soon" says FIFA's Infantino

    FIFA president Gianni Infantino says a new Women's Club World Cup is being planned as part of a plan to "revolutionise" the female game. In an interview with French sports newspaper L'Equipe, Infantino said he was looking forward to the first edition of the already agreed new 24-team men's Club World Cup but said a women's version was in the pipeline too. Such a tournament would allow for the top European teams from UEFA's Women's Champions League to face off with clubs from the United States' National Women's Soccer League as well as sides from countries where the women's game is still developing.

  • Saudi 'Super League' bids $100m for Asian Tour in latest move to split golf

    The escalating Super League Golf saga has taken a fresh turn with the Saudi Arabia investors behind the proposed breakaway circuit dramatically outbidding the PGA Tour to take effective control of the Asian Tour. Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday that many of the top names in the game — including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and former world No 1 Justin Rose — are mulling over five-year offers worth more than $100m to join the SGL, with Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, warning the players at a mandatory meeting here at Quail Hollow Country Club on Tuesday night that anyone signing would be immediately suspended and face a lifetime ban. And with the European Tour onside, that would almost certainly mean they would not be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup, starting with this year’s match in September. But the Saudis are set to buy themselves credibility and a place at the official table with the audacious Asian Tour buy-out. It is understood that they have guaranteed more than $100m to the cash-poor circuit in a five-year deal, approximately four times what the PGA Tour offered in a counter-bid. Both the Asian and PGA Tours have been contacted for comment. It is a complex situation, but insiders suspect that, as well as giving the SLG many venues to start up as planned in September 2022, the Saudis will also try to buy up the other "smaller" Tours around the world, including the Sunshine Tour, the Australasia Tour, the Japan Tour and the Korea Tour. Oliver Brown: If Dustin Johnson and other stars spurn Ryder Cup for Saudi Arabian cash, golf will never forgive them If nothing else it would be a spectacular show of financial might that would split the game in half with the PGA Tour and European Tour bound by the "strategic alliance" signed last year. That was supposedly meant to kill off the SLG plan - then known as Premier Golf League - but the Saudis are pushing on. And the growing feeling in the locker room is that certain veterans such as Phil Mickelson, Rose and Henrik Stenson are taking the offer extremely seriously. "Put it this way, you're in your 40s, coming to the end of your career, you might have one Ryder Cup left in you and someone is dangling more than $100m in your face," a source said to Telegraph Sport. "What would you do?" Other heavyweight targets for the Saudis include Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy voiced his opposition to the scheme last year and Tiger Woods is understood not to be interested despite the ridiculous numbers.

  • Anfernee Simons with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Pacers assistant Greg Foster suspended, C Goga Bitadze fined after heated exchange in Kings game

    Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.

  • Column: The NHL embarrasses itself again as MMA On Ice

    The National Hockey League is an embarrassment. To contend the carnage that went on these past few days between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers is simply a part of game is the sort of Neanderthal thinking that keeps hockey in the dark ages. Will this be the light-bulb moment when the NHL finally exorcises this wretched stain that holds back any chance of it becoming a truly major sport?

  • Adam Schefter seems to change his tune about when he obtained the Aaron Rodgers news

    A week ago, Aaron Rodgers hijacked the 2021 draft. The reporter who threw the biggest log onto the burgeoning fire now claims that Rodgers had nothing to do with it, and that the reporter specifically chose to drop the bomb just hours before the start of the draft. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, ESPN’s [more]

  • 4 Lions who could be pushed off the roster by new additions

    Which other holdover Lions could Kerryon Johnson in being pushed off the new-look roster?