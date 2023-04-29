Raiders select Arizona State DT Nesta Jade Silvera at No. 231

With their final scheduled pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Arizona State DT Nesta Jade Silvera at pick No. 231.

Silvera is a 6’2, 304-pound defensive tackle who played at Miami (FL) and then Arizona State. He has appeared in 53 games but has only totaled 3.5 career sacks. His best work comes as a nose tackle, but he can also play as a one-technique in a 4-3 defense.

The Raiders have a ton of depth at defensive tackle, but not a lot of proven names. Silvera should have a chance to compete for a roster spot as a rookie.

Related

NFL Draft results: Raiders select Florida LB Amari Burney at 203 in 6th round Jakorian Bennett went from nearly quitting football to Raiders trading up to get him Raiders trade up again, select Georgia SS Christopher Smith at No. 170

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire