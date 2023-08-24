Raiders select Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry in latest 2024 NFL mock draft

We are just over two weeks away from the start of the 2023 NFL season. But the college football season starts this Saturday with Week 0. And it’s never too soon to look ahead to the NFL Draft.

In a recent mock draft by Matt Miller at ESPN, he had the Raiders selecting the player with the best name in the draft; Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry. Not only does he have a cool name, but he might just be the best cornerback in the nation. Here is a snippet of what Miller had to say about the SEC star going into the year:

McKinstry is a smooth cover man with explosive closing speed when coming down to the ball. His 6-1, 195-pound frame allows him to lock down all types of receivers. And while he has just two interceptions over 27 games, McKinstry had 14 pass breakups last season alone. His combination of playmaking ability and length have him nearly cemented into the CB1 spot before the college season even starts.

It seems very likely that the Raiders will look at cornerbacks early in the 2024 NFL Draft as Marcus Peters is on a one-year deal and Nate Hobbs will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. Plus, it’s a position that always needs depth and McKinstry is one of the best players in the nation.

Keep an eye on McKinstry during the 2024 college football season as he is likely to be a player who frequently shows up in mock drafts in connection with the Raiders,

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire