Raiders see their playoff odds rise after Week 16 win over Broncos

If the season were to end today, the Raiders wouldn’t quite be in the playoffs. However, their odds of getting in have improved significantly after back-to-back wins in the conference.

The Raiders sit at 8-7 after 15 games and are just behind teams like the Ravens and Chargers for the No. 7 spot. But what are the odds that they actually get into the playoffs?

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Raiders have a 17 percent to make the playoffs this year. That is up from 11 percent going into Week 16. It’s not a big improvement, but losses by the Ravens, Browns, Steelers and Chargers helped increase their odds.

While the odds seem like they should be higher, the more important thing here is that the Raiders will make the playoffs if they win their next two games. It’s officially a “win-and-in” situation for the Raiders. That is pretty impressive considering they lost five of six games at one point in the season.

