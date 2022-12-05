Raiders see playoff chances double after Week 13 win over Chargers

It was a very good week for the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did they get a much-needed win over the Chargers, but they got a lot of help from the NFC this week.

While the Raiders are still well outside the playoff picture, other AFC contenders such as the Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, and Chargers (obviously) all lost. Those losses allow the Raiders to still be in contention to get a wild card spot despite their 5-7 record.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Raiders currently have a 13 percent chance to make the playoffs this season. That is up from six percent entering the week. While that might not seem like a massive jump, anytime you can double your playoff odds in a single week is always encouraging.

The Raiders have a very favorable schedule coming up, including a game against the Rams on Thursday Night Football. If they can get back to .500 heading into the final three weeks of the season, they’ll give themselves a chance to sneak into the playoffs.

