Raiders score first touchdown since second quarter of Week 12

The Raiders hadn't scored any points since the third quarter of their Week 12 game against the Chiefs when Daniel Carlson kicked a 34-yard field goal. They hadn't scored a touchdown since that same game on a 63-yard run by Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders had an off week in Week 13 and lost to the Vikings 3-0 last week.

They scored a touchdown on their first drive Thursday night.

Zamir White, who is playing for the injured Jacobs, scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run.

The Raiders went 68 yards in 12 plays, with Aidan O'Connell completing 3 of 7 passes for 44 yards. Davante Adams caught two passes for 31 yards.