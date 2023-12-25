Raiders score 2 defensive touchdowns in 7 seconds against the Chiefs

Christmas play at Arrowhead on Monday was sloppy bordering on careless.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs had trouble holding the football.

After a trick play for KC turned into a Chiefs TD, they tried to get fancy on their next drive and it backfired into a Las Vegas score.

Isiah Pacheco took the direct snap and either tried to exchange the football with Patrick Mahomes or simply misunderstood the call.

The football was fumbled and Bilal Nichols picked it up and rumbled 8 yards for a TD.

On the next offensive play for the Chiefs, Mahomes threw a pick to Jack Jones, who returned it 33 yards for a score.

That made two touchdowns in seven seconds and 14 points in an unconventional way.

Why? The first PAT attempt was botched and the Raiders went for two the next time and converted for a 17-7 lead in the second quarter.

