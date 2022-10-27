Raiders, Saints Thursday Week 8 injury report: Davante Adams, Michael Thomas both still not practicing

Both the Saints and Raiders were without their top receivers for a second straight day Thursday. The Raiders have been without Davante Adams due to illness while the Saints are without Michael Thomas with a foot injury.

Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell returned to practice. While Davante Adams missed another practice with illness. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/A34dkIKLFj — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 27, 2022

The Saints have also been without WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) this week.

Returning to practice for the Raiders was safety Johnathan Abram and defensive end Clelin Ferrell. While Derek Carr (back) and Hunter Renfrow (hip) were both upgraded to Full after being limited on Wednesday.

