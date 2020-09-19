Raiders-Saints odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 2

Raiders-Saints predictions: Experts expect loss in LV debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the first regular-season game since moving the franchise out of Oakland, the Raiders took down the Carolina Panthers in a Week 1 shootout.

Now, the Raiders will open up the all-new Allegiant Stadium with a Monday Night Football showdown against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

One of the top preseason picks to make it to Super Bowl LV, the Saints enter as solid favorites. However, even without fans in the building due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders might have a little extra juice playing the franchise's first home game in Sin City.

Line: NO -5.5

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

With home teams typically getting about a three-point bump in the NFL, New Orleans likely would be over a touchdown favorite on a neutral field. The absence of No. 1 wideout Michael Thomas is a major blow to the offense, but Brees and Co. shouldn't have any problems putting up points, especially given the quarterback's career success inside domed stadiums.

Derek Carr has been one of the league's most accurate quarterbacks since the start of last season, but the potential of not having right tackle Trent Brown on the offensive line could limit the veteran's time in the pocket.

If Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' running game can get going, this game could be closer than many expect. But even with the long trip, New Orleans should roll and spoil the Raiders' Las Vegas debut.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Saints 28, Raiders 17

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Saints 31, Raiders 23

Mike Triplett, ESPN: Saints 27, Raiders 23

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Saints 31, Raiders 20

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Saints 35, Raiders 21

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Saints 28, Raiders 25

Tadd Haislop, Sporting News: Saints 34, Raiders 24