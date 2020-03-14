Raiders safety Johnathan Abram surprises his mom with brand new house

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram didn't let the coronavirus pandemic stop him from taking care of a very important piece of business Saturday.

Abram, who appeared in just one game during his rookie season, posted a video and a photo on social media indicating he bought his mom a new house.

Anything for my mama 💕 pic.twitter.com/Dm5qjtQP2c — Johnathan Abram 🐆 (@JohnathanAbram1) March 14, 2020

In the video, Abram and his mom were standing outside the garage of the house when the door starts to open, revealing family and friends, who yelled "Surprise" and came out to greet her.

As you might imagine, Abram's mom got emotional.

At the end of the video, you can see a sign in the back of the garage that says "Welcome home."

The incredible gesture by Abram comes nine months after he bought his mom a brand-new car.

The Raiders used the No. 27 overall pick to draft Abram out of Mississippi State last year.

Coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock had high hopes for Abram, but he sustained a torn rotator cuff in the 2019 opener against the Denver Broncos and underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

[RELATED: Abram fined for hit he got injured on]

Things didn't go the way Abram wanted on the field this past year, but off the field, everything has gone right for the 23-year-old and his family.

