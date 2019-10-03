The Raiders had more first-round selections than any other team in the 2019 NFL Draft, so chances were relatively high that at least one of them would be in the running for Rookie of the Year.

Four games into the season, that indeed appears to be the case, as running back Josh Jacobs is held in high regard across the league. Six ESPN writers and analysts recently ranked their top 10 rookies so far, and Jacobs came out on top.

"On one hand, Jacobs has been a revelation," ESPN's Paul Gutierrez said of the No. 24 overall draft pick. "He never carried the ball more than 20 times in any game at Alabama and only had 251 total rushing attempts in his college career. But on the other, he was a first-round pick. The speed of the NFL game has not overwhelmed him as his role has grown."

After scoring two touchdowns in his pro debut, Jacobs has been kept out of the end zone ever since, but he currently ranks ninth in the league in rushing yards per game (76.8). His average of 5.0 yards per carry also ranks among the best backs in the NFL.

"It's not what everybody told me it was going to be, just to be honest," Jacobs told Gutierrez. "Since camp, I feel like I got the pace of the game. And I know there's levels -- the playoffs come and things like that -- it speeds up. But right now, it's smooth."

While Jacobs has had an easier-than-anticipated adjustment to the NFL, one of his fellow first-round selections isn't the least bit surprised that he's experienced early success -- and that others have taken notice. The third and final of Oakland's 2019 first-round draft picks -- safety Johnathan Abram -- took to Twitter to voice his support of his fellow rookie.

Josh Jacobs ROY! It's already written 💸 https://t.co/hifOIEJnmK — Johnathan Abram 🐆 (@JohnathanAbram1) October 2, 2019

Abram looked awesome throughout the preseason and in the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Broncos. If not for season-ending shoulder surgery, Jacobs would likely be joined by him on that list.

