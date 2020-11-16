Raiders run over mistake-prone Broncos 37-12

  • Las Vegas Raiders players celebrate a fumble recovery by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Las Vegas Raiders players celebrate a fumble recovery by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
  • Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) celebrates after running back Josh Jacobs (28) scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) celebrates after running back Josh Jacobs (28) scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) reacts as he runs for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) reacts as he runs for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
  • Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
  • Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after running back Devontae Booker (23) scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after running back Devontae Booker (23) scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
  • Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
  • Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) leaves the field after he was called for Unnecessary Roughness against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) leaves the field after he was called for Unnecessary Roughness against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
JOSH DUBOW
·3 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards and two TDs and Jeff Heath had two of Las Vegas’ five takeaways to help the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 37-12 on Sunday for their third straight win.

Derek Carr didn’t have to do much for the Raiders (6-3) offensively for a change as the running game and an opportunistic defense that came into the game last in the league with five takeaways carried the load.

Heath intercepted Drew Lock twice in the first half, Carl Nassib and Nick Kwiatkoski got picks in the fourth quarter and Nevin Lawson forced and recovered a fumble by DaeSean Hamilton to send the Broncos (3-6) to their third loss in four games.

The game changed late in the first half after Lock appeared to run in for a TD in the closing seconds that would have given the Broncos a 13-10 lead.

Tight end Noah Fant was called for holding in the end zone on the play and Lock threw his second interception to Heath on the next play.

The Raiders then put the game away with two long scoring drive in the third quarter, leading to a 52-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson and a 5-yard TD run for Jacobs’ second score.

Carlson added another field goal and Devontae Booker added two late TD runs, sending the Raiders to their most lopsided win in the series since a 59-14 victory Oct. 24, 2010.

Las Vegas has now won three straight and is firmly in the playoff hunt with a showdown at home against division-leading Kansas City (8-1) up next.

Carr went just 16 for 25 for 154 yards, his third straight game under 200 yards passing. But the Raiders have won all three thanks to an improved running game and defense.

Lock went 23 for 47 for 257 yards, four INTs and a garbage-time TD pass to Hamilton.

TOSSED

Denver receiver Tim Patrick and Las Vegas defensive back Isaiah Johnson were ejected following a scuffle in the fourth quarter. Patrick hit Raiders safety Johnathan Abram in the helmet after getting pushed following a play. Johnson then retaliated with a swing at Patrick.

BACKED UP

A couple of special teams blunders by Denver returner Diontae Spencer and a good punt by Las Vegas’ A.J. Cole forced the Broncos to start three of their first four drives of the game inside their 10-yard line. That was the first time the Broncos started three first-half drives inside their 10 in seven years. The results predictably weren’t good with two three-and-outs and an interception.

JEUDY VS. RUGGS

The storyline coming into the game was the two first-round receivers out of Alabama. But neither Jerry Jeudy nor Henry Ruggs III had big games. Jeudy had four catches for 68 yards for the Broncos, while Ruggs had three for 31 yards for the Raiders.

INJURY REPORT

Broncos: Lock appeared to hurt his ribs after a hit in the first half from Arden Key but stayed in the game.

Raiders: RB Jalen Richard left the game with a chest injury after a hard hit on a kickoff return in the first half.

UP NEXT

Broncos: Host Miami on Sunday.

Raiders: Host Kansas City on Sunday night.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

