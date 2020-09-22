The Raiders began the night without their top two right tackles. Trent Brown (calf) and Sam Young (groin) were inactive. Denzelle Good made the start.

They lost left guard Richie Incognito in the first half.

The Raiders have ruled him out with an Achilles, though the extent of the injury is unknown. Rookie John Simpson replaced him.

Running back Josh Jacobs came up gimpy after a run on the final play of the third quarter. His replacement Jalen Richard dropped a pitch three plays later. P.J. Williams recovered for the Saints.

Jacobs returned on the team’s next series.

The Saints, who trail 24-17, saw left guard Andrus Peat injured on a play after the interception.

Raiders rule out Richie Incognito with Achilles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk