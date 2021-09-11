Raiders coach Jon Gruden said earlier Saturday that he didn’t expect offensive guard Richie Incognito to play Monday night. The team has made it official, ruling out Incognito.

Incognito has a calf injury but should return next week against Pittsburgh.

The Raiders will start John Simpson at left guard in Incognito’s. Simpson, a fourth-round pick in 2020, played seven games with two starts as a rookie last season.

“We’re happy with his progress,” offensive coordinator Greg Olson said of Simpson, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “Again, he was the strongest player on our team, testing-wise, when he came back this summer. He’s gotten a lot of experience and reps because of Richie’s injury. So, we feel comfortable there, and again, we talked about the depth that we have in the inside and [Simpson] provided us with great depth and now he provides us with a starter.”

The Raiders will have Kolton Miller at left tackle, Andre James at center, Denzelle Good at right guard and Alex Leatherwood at right tackle. The five offensive linemen have a combined 91 starts.

The Raiders list safety Roderic Teamer (shoulder/ankle) as doubtful after he missed practice all week.

Raiders rule out Richie Incognito originally appeared on Pro Football Talk