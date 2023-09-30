Raiders rule out QB Jimmy Garoppolo, CB Nate Hobbs

In somewhat of a surprise, the Raiders have ruled out starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Chargers. Garoppolo suffered a concussion in Week 3 against the Steelers but was able to practice on Thursday and Friday.

That news was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN via X (formerly known as Twitter):

Raiders ruled out QB Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday’s game at the Chargers due to the concussion he suffered vs. the Steelers. Garoppolo practiced in limited fashion Thursday and Friday, but was unable to clear protocol in time for Sunday and is not traveling to Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/0V1eaSJxMn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2023

The Raiders have not yet announced who will start at quarterback, but the expectation is that veteran Brian Hoyer will get the nod. The Raiders could turn to Aidan O’Connell, a fourth-round pick from Purdue. O’Connell was fantastic in the preseason and could give the offense some life with his arm strength and accuracy.

The Raiders also ruled out starting slot cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was injured in Week 3. The team elevated Tyler Hall from the practice squad on Saturday and is expected to start in his place.

