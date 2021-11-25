Raiders rule out Darren Waller, Carl Nassib with knee injuries vs. Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders started the second half on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys without two players who suffered first-half injuries.

Tight end Darren Waller and defensive end Carl Nassib both left in the first half with knee injuries. The Raiders ruled both players out for the rest of the game coming out of halftime with Las Vegas leading, 17-13. Both were initially listed as questionable.

Darren Waller, right, and defensive end Carl Nassib were both ruled out against the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri/file)

The extent of both players' injuries wasn't immediately clear. Waller was walking on the Raiders sideline in street clothes at the start of the second half.

Waller suffered his injury at the end of a 21-yard catch early in the second quarter. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse tackled Waller to end the play, and the tight end landed on his left knee. He immediately clutched his knee after the play. He was able to stand up on his own and limped off the field.

Waller tallied two catches for 33 yards prior to his exit. A Pro Bowl selection in 2020, Waller entered Thursday as the Raiders' top receiver this season with 610 yards and two touchdowns on 51 catches. Nassib has 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble through 10 games.