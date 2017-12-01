Raiders rule out Amari Cooper

All signs this week pointed to the Raiders being without wide receiver Amari Cooper for Sunday’s game against the Giants and the team confirmed that will be the case on Friday.

Cooper has been ruled out for the game as a result of the concussion and ankle injury he sustained in last Sunday’s victory over the Broncos. Cooper left the game after a big shot from Broncos safety Darian Stewart that earned Stewart a $24,308 fine from the league despite Cooper’s coach Jack Del Rio saying that Cooper ducked his head into the hit.

Cooper’s absence leaves the Raiders without their top two wideouts as Michael Crabtree will be serving a one-game suspension. Adding to their list of worries at the position is Cordarrelle Patterson, who was listed as questionable to play due to a hip issue. Patterson has been limited in practice this week.

Cornerback David Amerson and right guard Gabe Jackson are also listed as questionable for Oakland, which can move to 6-6 with a win. That will be enough to keep them in arm’s length of the Chiefs if the Chiefs win or leave both teams with the same record if they win while the Chiefs lose.