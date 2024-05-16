Can the Raiders ruin another holiday weekend for Chiefs?

One of the most surprising outcomes from the 2023 season was when the Raiders went into Arrowhead and defeated the Chiefs on Christmas Day. There was nothing flukey about that game as the Raiders were the much better team that day.

The Raiders will get another chance to ruin a holiday weekend for the Chiefs in 2024 as they will face off on Black Friday, one day after Thanksgiving. This will be the second game that the NFL has ever played on Black Friday, with the Jets and Dolphins playing in the inaugural game last year.

In a recent article by NFL.com, they wrote about this AFC West matchup and why it should be so fascinating to watch this year. Here is a snippet of what they had to say about the Raiders and the Chiefs heading into 2024:

The Raiders ruined the Chiefs’ Christmas last year with an upset win in Arrowhead. Las Vegas now gets a shot at creating some misery for Kansas City on Thanksgiving weekend, as those teams will face off on Black Friday. It will be the second chance to see if the “Patrick Mahomes Rules” that Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce discussed earlier this offseason can have an impact.

The Raiders scored multiple defensive touchdowns against the Chiefs last year, and that (likely) won’t happen again this year. However, creating constant pressure on Mahomes will decide if they can win this matchup. It should be a ton of fun to watch.

