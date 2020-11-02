Raiders RT Trent Brown still in Cleveland undergoing tests, status uncertain

Prior to Sunday’s game in Cleveland, Raiders right tackle Trent Brown was rushed to an area hospital after a reported mishap that involved air being pumped into his bloodstream through an IV. As of Monday afternoon, he remained in Cleveland, undergoing further testing.

“Trent is still in Cleveland,” said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden over a video conference call. “Very glad to report he’s up and seems to be doing well. We’re awaiting the results of some of the extensive tests they did today and yesterday. I don’t have anything to report other than he had an issue. I want to thank our medical staff, what a job they did in an emergency situation. We’re just happy he’s up and around and once we get the official word as to what’s wrong with Trent, we’ll let you know.”

Right now the team is only concerned about Brown’s health and well-being. Getting air in your veins can be deadly. In that regard, the news sounds positive. As to whether he will be back to practice this week or available for their game against the Chargers next Sunday, that is still up in the air.

“We don’t know anything really about Trent’s status,” Gruden added. “The important thing is we find out what went wrong. Our prayers are with Trent certainly. He’s in the best possible hands he could be right now, but his availability and his status is really not up for discussion right now as far as we’re concerned.”

The Raiders’ next practice is Wednesday, so we should know more by then.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.