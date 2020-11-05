Raiders RT Trent Brown placed back on reserve/COVID-19 list

The mysterious, and rather scary, situation with Trent Brown and COVID-19 continues to play out in Las Vegas. The right tackle was taken off the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on October 30, which suggests he tested negative for the virus. Today, he was placed back on that list.

This doesn’t necessarily mean he tested negative only to test positive again. Players can be placed on the list should they experience lingering effects of the virus, which sounds like the case with Brown.

Raiders OT Trent Brown is back on the COVID-19 list, and I'm told it's because he's still experiencing complications from the virus. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 5, 2020





Brown was expected to play last Sunday in Cleveland, but was a late scratch, when he had to be rushed to an area hospital due to a mishap that had air accidentally pumped into his IV.

In the midst of all this, there was the question as to why exactly Brown was receiving an IV in the locker room prior to the game. This development could explain why. Even if he’s cleared of the virus, he’s clearly still experiencing residual effects.

Most fans have come to the conclusion that NFL players get the virus, experience no ill effects, and then return when they test negative. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has several times emphasized that this is a deadly disease and it should be taken seriously. This goes especially for a large man like Brown who weighs 380 pounds.

Brown’s health is worth monitoring both for his immediate well-being as well as his long term prognosis. His availability to play football is secondary.