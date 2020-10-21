Raiders RT Trent Brown placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

After taking Maurice Hurst off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, the Raiders have put another key player back on the list. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have placed starting right tackle Trent Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The #Raiders are placing RT Trent Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per source. Contact tracing is underway; they’re coming off a bye and players were off Tuesday, so minimal recent contact. Facility is open and practice begins shortly. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2020





The Raiders just got back Brown back in Week 5 and the expectation was that he would be close to 100 percent healthy for their primetime game in Week 7 against the Buccaneers. However, Brown is now expected to miss that game after testing positive or being in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

If Brown can’t go on Sunday, look for veteran right tackle Sam Young to take his spot in the starting lineup. While Young has been solid this season, that is quite a downgrade as the team will face the league’s best defense in Week 7.

Since joining the team in 2019, Brown has started just 13 games for the Raiders. However, he has left multiple games due to injury and is in danger of missing another this week. Brown is one of the league’s best right tackles and a dominating run blocker, but his reliability and health are starting to become question marks.

