Raiders RT Trent Brown expected to miss ‘at least’ a month with COVID-19 complications
The Raiders could be without both starting tackles in Week 9 as Kolton Miller is a true game-time decision ahead of their matchup with the Chargers. If he does miss the game, he isn’t expected to miss too much longer as the injury isn’t considered too serious. However, the team could be without right tackle Trent Brown much longer. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brown is expected to miss “at least a month” with COVID-19 complications. Brown was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, the second time he was placed on the reserve list this season